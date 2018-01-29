U2 have announced two homecoming shows in Dublin, Ireland as part of their 'U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour'.

Bono and co will perform at the 3Arena on November 5 and November 6, and prior to that on October 27 they'll bring their energetic live show to The SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Irish rockers will play nine different countries in Europe as part of their upcoming run.

The 'With or Without You' hitmakers kick off in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 2, but the European leg will begin in Berlin, Germany on August 31, and will see them perform in Cologne, Paris, Madrid, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam and Milan, before coming to the UK on October 19 for their Manchester Arena gig and London's The O2 on October 23.

Last year, U2 completed their 'Joshua Tree Tour - in support of the seminal 1987 album of the same name - which hit stadiums around the world in support of their album 'Songs of Experience', the follow-up to 2015's 'Songs of Innocence'.

The Irish show news comes hot off the heels of the band performing 'Get Out Of Your Own Way' at the Grammys at New York City's Madison Square Garden last night (28.01.18).

'Havana' hitmaker Camila Cabello introduced the legendary group, and praised their own connection to the ''American dream''.

She said: ''Tonight, it is my great honour to introduce one of the greatest bands in music history, U2.

''This band from Ireland first rocked the Grammy boat when they won their first four awards 30 years ago for Joshua Tree, an album that explored their own powerful connection with the American dream. 46 Grammy nominations and 22 awards later, they extend their stunning Grammy legacy tonight by celebrating in New York City and the promise that has drawn generations of immigrants here from around the world.''

U2 also duetted with Kendrick Lamar and comedian Dave Chappelle on a medley of songs from the hip-hop star's record 'DAMN'.

Kendrick's 'Humble' was honoured as Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video, while 'Loyalty', his collaboration with Rihanna, was named Best Rap/Sung Performance and 'DAMN' was named Best Rap Album at the prestigious ceremony.

Tickets for the Dublin dates go on sale on Friday (02.02.18) at 9am.