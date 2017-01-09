U2 have confirmed the dates for 'The Joshua Tree Tour 2017'.

The legendary Irish rock group - comprised of Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. - will perform a number of shows to mark the 30th anniversary of their 1987 seminal LP of the same name.

The run of shows sees them perform at London's Twickenham Stadium on July 8, and Dublin's Croke Park on July 22 - which will mark three decades since they performed the record in their hometown in 1987 at the famous Jones' Road venue.

Talking about what will be a nostalgia trip, guitarist The Edge said: ''It seems like we have come full circle from when 'The Joshua Tree' songs were originally written, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk.

''To celebrate the album - as the songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now.

''We're looking forward to it.''

And frontman Bono added: ''Recently I listened back to 'The Joshua Tree' for the first time in nearly 30 years ... it's quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation ... all the greats ... I've sung some of these songs a lot ... but never all of them. I'm up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are ... it's gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park ... it's where the album was born, 30 years ago.''

The 'Vertigo' hitmakers will be joined by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on the UK and Europe dates.

Former Oasis guitarist Noel said: ''It will be both a pleasure and an honour to play my part in what still remains the greatest show on earth.''

'The Joshua Tree Tour 2017' Europe and UK dates are as follows:

July 8 London, UK Twickenham with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

July 12 Berlin, DE Olympic Stadium with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

July 15 Rome, IT Olympic Stadium with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

July 18 Barcelona, ES Olympic Stadium with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

July 22 Dublin, IE Croke Park with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

July 25 Paris, FR Stade de France with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

July 29 Amsterdam, NE Amsterdam Arena with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

August 1 Brussels, BE Stade Roi Baudouin with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds