U2 are set to perform in nine different countries in Europe as part of their upcoming ' U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour'.

The Irish rockers' extensive run is due to kick off in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 2, but the European leg will being in Berlin, Germany on August 31, and will see them perform in Cologne, Paris, madrid, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam and Milan, before coming to the UK on October 19 for their Manchester Arena gig and London's The O2 on October 23.

According to a press release by promoters Live Nation, Bono and co are currently plotting homecoming concerts in Dublin and Belfast,''details of which will be announced as soon as they are finalised''.

Last year, the 'With or Without' you hitmakers completed their 'Joshua Tree Tour - in support of the seminal 1987 album of the same name - which hit stadiums around the world in support of their album 'Songs of Experience', the follow-up to 2015's 'Songs of Innocence'.

This time Bono and his bandmates - The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. - will be heading back indoors playing the biggest arenas.

Noel Gallagher had the chance of supporting U2 on their tour in 2017, but the opening acts are for this run are yet to be revealed.

The legendary band played Berlin just last year, and frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge surprised commuters with an impromptu set on the city's U2 subway line.

The pair treated 120 lucky competition winners - who applied for tickets through local radio station Radioeins - to the treat of a life time as they boarded an underground train at Deutsche Oper in December, to perform acoustically for 15 minutes.

The set included 'One' and new track 'Get Out of Your Own Way' from their latest record, 'Songs of Experience'.

The city no doubt holds special memories for the band as they recorded 'Achtung Baby' at Hansa Studios, which is located near to the Berlin Wall, there in 1990.

Tickets for the 'U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE European Tour' will go on sale beginning January 26, and there will be a public ticket limit of 4 tickets per person.

U2.com subscribers will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets beginning Thursday (18.01.18) at 10.00am and running through Saturday (20.01.18) at 5.00pm.