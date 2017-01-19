The star previously joined the male stripper troupe for a three-week stint as a guest performer back in 2015, and after breaking ticket sale records, he has been invited back to tantalise fans on a more regular basis.

Tyson will begin his residency at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino on 30 March (17) and this time around, the 46-year-old hunk will be getting more stage time with extra numbers and specially-choreographed dances.

"We are thrilled to bring Tyson Beckford back," Kevin Denberg, Chippendales Managing Partner, says in a statement. "He was an obvious choice when considering talent for a residency. Tyson has the star-power, charisma, and sex appeal to complement and enhance our existing production."

The male supermodel adds, "Performing with the guys from Chippendales in front of sold-out houses at the Rio was one of the most fun times I've had in my career. I love Vegas and I love women so when the Chippendales brass approached me about coming back for an extended run, I was like, 'ummm...YES!' I can't wait get back on that stage!"

If Tyson continues to be a big draw at the box office, sources tell TMZ the stud may extend his stay and continue titillating fans until the end of the summer (17).

The star initially took his talents to Sin City after filming male stripper movie Chocolate City.

The 2015 drama, written and directed by Jean-Claude La Marre, inspired actress Vivica A. Fox to launch her new reality TV series, Vivica's Black Magic, documenting her search for the best male exotic dancers to open her own male revue in Vegas.