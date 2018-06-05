Tyrese Gibson is seeking primary custody of his daughter Shayla, after having been awarded 50/50 joint custody last year after a lengthy legal battle.
Tyrese Gibson is seeking primary custody of his daughter Shayla.
The 39-year-old actor currently has 50/50 joint custody of his 10-year-old daughter alongside her mother and his ex-wife Norma, but according to new court documents, it seems he is pushing for primary custody which would see her move out to Atlanta to live with him.
According to the papers - which were obtained by The Blast - Tyrese claims it is in ''Shayla's best interest'' to relocate from Los Angeles, where she lives with her mother, to Atlanta.
The 'Fast and Furious' star claims in the documents that he has ''created a stable and loving environment'' for his daughter, as he lives ''in a 23,000 square foot home in an affluent and safe neighbourhood in Atlanta.''
Tyrese says Shayla will have her own bedroom and bathroom in his home, complete with an extra set of bunk beds for when she decides to bring friends over to stay the night.
The star - who is expecting a second child with his wife Samantha Lee Gibson - also claims the quality of life will be better in Atlanta, because of the lack of paparazzi compared to the celebrity hotspot of LA.
He added in his papers: ''In Atlanta ... we are free to move around the city without being harassed or photographed.''
If Shayla does move to Atlanta, Tyrese has also promised to ensure she still keeps up a good relationship with Norma, and has even offered to pay for his daughter's flights back to Los Angeles to visit.
Tyrese was awarded joint custody of Shayla last year after a lengthy and difficult court case which saw Norma allege that he had been physically violent to their daughter.
He later exclaimed how ''proud'' he was to have been successful in his court battle, when he said: ''Friday was not a win for me, it is a win for our daughter, Shayla. Who unfortunately has been exposed to tension, private and public embarrassment and growing up and feeling torn between 2 parents who are no longer married......
''It is a win because she gets to spend equal time with both of her parents in joint legal custody while she continues to grow in a happy and healthy environment - this has always been and will continue to be my priority. (sic)''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
For their seventh adventure, the Fast & Furious cast and crew continue to outdo themselves...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...