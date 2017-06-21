'Fast and Furious' star Tyrese Gibson hopes the next instalment of the franchise goes to Africa and he wants Matt Damon and Denzel Washington to join.
Tyrese Gibson wants Matt Damon and Denzel Washington to join the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.
The 38-year-old singer and actor - who joined the series in the 2003 movie '2 Fast 2 Furious' as Roman Pearce - admits he wants to take the films to a new location and is also keen to see the franchise attract some new talent.
Speaking to ExtraTV.com, Tyrese said: ''I would love to take it to Africa, I would love some Cape Town and Johannesburg.
''And I would love Matt Damon and Denzel Washington to join the franchise. I really feel like they could contribute.''
Tyrese also revealed that the behind-scenes-clips of the latest movie, 'The Fate of the Furious', will give fans a real insight into life on the set.
Tyrese said: ''There's way more scenes, way more funny, a lot of stuff that was just chopped out.
''The director's cut is gonna be crazy. There is a whole lot more footage of Havana, Cuba and make the movie.''
Meanwhile, in May, Vin Diesel dedicated the 'Fast and Furious' Generation Award to his late co-star Paul Walker at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The actor starred as Brian O'Conner in the action film franchise and tragically died at the age of 40 in 2013 after the Porsche Carrera GT he was driving in crashed.
In a heartfelt speech, he said: ''In 2002, I was standing on this stage, and MTV had given Paul Walker and I an award for Best Duo. And now, 15 years later, I'm with my whole family, and you're giving us the Generation Award.
''Most importantly, I got to thank our generation. I got to to thank, a generation that was willing to accept this multicultural franchise where it didn't matter what colour your skin was or what country you are from, when you're family, you're family.''
