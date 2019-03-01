Tyrese Gibson will portray Teddy Pendergrass in a new biopic for which Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired Pendergrass' life rights.
Tyrese Gibson will star as singer/songwriter Teddy Pendergrass in a new biopic.
The 40-year-old singer-and-actor will portray the late R&B icon in an upcoming film, for which Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired the rights.
The 'Baby Boy' star will also produce through his Voltron Pictures with 'Empire' co-creator and executive producer Lee Daniels and Donald De Line through De Line Pictures.
Joan Pendergrass - who was married to the 'Turn Off the Lights' singer for two years - will act as executive producer and 'Them' creator Little Marvin is on board to write the screenplay.
In a statement, Tyrese said: ''I am honoured to take this journey ... this is the role that I feel I was born to play. Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story. Being here in this time and in this space and moment with Lee Daniels, Donald De Line, Little Marvin and Warner Bros. is an answered prayer. Teddy, I just hope we make you, your wife and family proud ... Here we go!''
Pendergrass was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and rose to fame in the early 1970s as the lead singer Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes but left the group over money disputes in 1976.
Pendergrass then launched a successful solo career releasing five albums which all went platinum.
The 'Love T.K.O' hitmaker's career was halted by a near-fatal car crash in March 1982 that left him paralysed from the chest down, however, he continued record new music releasing seven albums before announcing his retirement in 2007.
Pendergrass died from colon cancer in January 2010 at the age of 59.
