Tyrese Gibson has branded Dwayne Johnson ''selfish'' for delaying the ninth instalment of the 'Fast and the Furious' franchise for his own spin-off.
Tyrese Gibson has branded DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON ''selfish''.
The 38-year-old rapper-and-actor insisted he doesn't have a problem with his 'Fast and Furious' co-star but is upset the ninth instalment of the popular franchise was recently delayed until 2020 because a spin-off movie starring the former wrestler and Jason Statham is slated for a 2019 release and thinks the decision to push it back is ''f***ed up''.
Speaking to TMZ, he said: ''I don't know what they are doing. Everybody is coming at me like I am hating on Dwayne for the spinoff but I'm not. The truth is I just wish he was releasing it at a different time.
''It's not a conflict. 'Fast and the Furious' is like a holiday. The 'Fast and the Furious' family, the trucks the people who have been with us for 16 years, you know, pushing our release date back. It's only happened one time in the fast and furious franchise when we lost our brother Paul Walker.
''You know, so what's the reason we are pushing the date back for this one? So you know, I just got a problem with the way it appears Dwayne is selfish, it appears he is so focused of furthering his own self-interest. He is making decisions from the seat he is sitting in.
''Fast and the Furious 9' is not coming out until 2020. It's f**ked up.''
Tyrese previously hit out at his co-star on Instagram.
He fumed recently: ''#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne (sic)''
And Tyrese also poked fun at Dwayne's 'Baywatch' remake, which was a commercial flop.
He continued: ''#3yrswill it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic (sic)''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
Has humanity been left to defend itself against the ruthless Decepticons now that Optimus Prime...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
With the few remaining Autobots in hiding, the world is a dark place. Galvatron is...
For their seventh adventure, the Fast & Furious cast and crew continue to outdo themselves...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...