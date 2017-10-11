Tyrese Gibson has branded DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON ''selfish''.

The 38-year-old rapper-and-actor insisted he doesn't have a problem with his 'Fast and Furious' co-star but is upset the ninth instalment of the popular franchise was recently delayed until 2020 because a spin-off movie starring the former wrestler and Jason Statham is slated for a 2019 release and thinks the decision to push it back is ''f***ed up''.

Speaking to TMZ, he said: ''I don't know what they are doing. Everybody is coming at me like I am hating on Dwayne for the spinoff but I'm not. The truth is I just wish he was releasing it at a different time.

''It's not a conflict. 'Fast and the Furious' is like a holiday. The 'Fast and the Furious' family, the trucks the people who have been with us for 16 years, you know, pushing our release date back. It's only happened one time in the fast and furious franchise when we lost our brother Paul Walker.

''You know, so what's the reason we are pushing the date back for this one? So you know, I just got a problem with the way it appears Dwayne is selfish, it appears he is so focused of furthering his own self-interest. He is making decisions from the seat he is sitting in.

''Fast and the Furious 9' is not coming out until 2020. It's f**ked up.''

Tyrese previously hit out at his co-star on Instagram.

He fumed recently: ''#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne (sic)''

And Tyrese also poked fun at Dwayne's 'Baywatch' remake, which was a commercial flop.

He continued: ''#3yrswill it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic (sic)''