Tyrese Gibson is selling his car - for a staggering $109,000.

The 40-year-old rapper-and-actor was given a customised Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport when he co-founded Voltron Motors in 2016 but now he's leaving the company, he's decided to get rid of the souped-up vehicle.

The Jeep - which would have cost around $30,000 without customisation - boasts a supercharged V6 engine, which produces an estimated 325 horsepower and 300 foot-pounds of torque.

The car has a custom matte white exterior and suede interior, as well as a lift kit, rhino rack, two-piece rebel sportback hardtop, off-road wheels, power running boards, and a Fab Fours grill, fender and bumper.

And the vehicle has an impressive soundsystem featuring a 500-watt subwoofer amplifier.

Tyrese co-founded Voltron Motors when he invested money in a customising company who had worked on two Jeeps for 'Fast and Furious 8'.

Sources told TMZ there is no bad blood between himself and the company, but he's decided to leave in order to focus his time and money on another venture, Voltron Entertainment, which will produce and release films.

Meanwhile, the 'Fate of the Furious' star recently revealed the terms of his custody arrangement with ex-wife Norma Mitchell means he's not allowed to share photos of their daughter Shayla online.

However, Tyrese - who also has daughter Soraya, 21 months, with wife Samantha - couldn't resist posting a tribute to the youngster on her 12th birthday last week so shared a gallery of pictures on Instagram with his daughter's face blurred out, but admitted the post could ''cost him''.

He wrote: ''Let me get out the way early....... I have a court order in place that says I can't post any pics with my daughter......

''I'm almost sure every proud father out there don't realize how lucky they are that they can post every proud moment that have of their daughters..... This post might cost me in the end but my daughter just turned 12 today and I'm just jumping for joy cause she's my first born...

''She's so smart, she's so powerful and mature.... She's so kind to everyone and curious about everything.... She's such a great big sister and she told me the other day that her greatest gift is being my daughter and a big sister........

''Happy Birthday SHAYLA GIBSON!!! You have changed my life forever and ever.''