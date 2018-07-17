Tyrese Gibson admitted his social media rant blaming Dwayne Johnson for the delay to 'Fast & Furious 9' was unprofessional and ''not cool''.
The 'Fast & Furious' actor hit out at his friend and co-star in October last year and blamed him for delaying the ninth movie in the franchise, but he has now accepted that his remarks were ill-judged.
Speaking to Van Lathan on 'The Red Pill' podcast, he said: ''I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the franchise, but stupid me was the only one that went public about those feelings, which is my own fault.
''It's not professional, it's not cool. I don't recall anything that he said that was ever as big of a deal as the way I was going at him, which is not cool.''
The next 'Fast & Furious' movie's release date was delayed from April 2019 until the same time the following year, and Tyrese suggested on social media last year that it was due to Dwayne, 46, pursuing a spin-off based on the character of Luke Hobbs.
The 39-year-old star has confirmed he still hasn't spoken to him over the row, although he is keen to clear the air one day in the near future.
He added: ''I have yet to talk to The Rock to this day and we will have a conversation. I did have a conversation with his producing partner, that was pretty much the gist of any communication [so] far [with] my thoughts and feelings around all of that stuff at the time that was going on.''
Tyrese's comments on the feud come after Dwayne played down his side in it, and claimed the pair could have no reason to talk about it.
Asked if they have spoken since while appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', he replied: ''The answer is no. No, we haven't talked at all. That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I'd been friends with Tyrese for a very long time. I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it. It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media and apparently he was going through some stuff too in his personal life, but no, we haven't talked and I don't see where we would. To me, there's no need to have a conversation.''
