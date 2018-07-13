DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON hasn't spoken to Tyrese Gibson since his former friend slammed him on Twitter.

The 'Skyscraper' star admitted it was ''pretty disappointing'' when the 38-year-old actor blasted him last October, blaming him for delaying the ninth 'Fast & Furious' movie, but insisted their feud was ''one-sided'' and he's never addressed his co-star's remarks.

Asked if they have spoken since while appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', he replied: ''The answer is no. No, we haven't talked at all.

''That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I'd been friends with Tyrese for a very long time.

''I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it. It was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media and apparently he was going through some stuff too in his personal life, but no, we haven't talked and I don't see where we would.

''To me, there's no need to have a conversation.''

The 36-year-old actor-and-wrestler stayed silent when quizzed on his apparent feud with Vin Diesel, opting to plead the fifth when asked to confirm of list any of the ''unprofessional'' behaviour he'd previously complained about.

However, he was happy to address his past beef with WWE star John Cena, insisting thing are ''so cool'' between them.

He said: ''I had left [the WWE], and he had done a series of radio interviews and somebody had referenced me saying, 'Hey, is The Rock, ever coming back?' And he said, 'I'm not quite too sure,' and I just didn't like how he said it. It stuck with me.

''So years later when I went back, I talked to Vince McMahon, and we thought, 'What if we took that and created this kind of thing?' Fortunately, having the biggest box office record in WWE history. Once it was all done, like all silly beefs like that, we were so cool.''