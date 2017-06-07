Tyra Banks would love to see her son become a model.

The 43-year-old beauty - who has York, 18 months, with partner Erik Asla - would encourage her son if he wished to follow her into a career in front of the camera.

Tyra shared: ''I'd be like, 'Baby, of course you can model. You can do whatever the hell you want to do'.''

However the 'America's Next Top Model' host noted that men typically earn less than their female counterparts in the business.

As a result, Tyra admitted her son was unlikely to bring home the eye-watering amounts she was able to command as a model.

She told ET Online: ''Unfortunately, male models, you know, their success and their pay is not like what my pay was as a model. There's such a huge disparity.''

On the other hand, Tyra admitted that if she had a daughter, she would be reluctant to see her become a model.

She said: ''At the same time, if I had a little girl and she wanted to model, Lord, it would be very difficult.

''I would not be happy if I had a daughter that wanted to model. Thank God he's a boy.''

Meanwhile, Tyra also claimed age shouldn't restrict anyone from working within the industry.

The former catwalk star expressed regret that women are often considered to be too old to work in the modelling business.

She explained: ''I say screw the number. Throw away age.

''It's not how old you are, it's how old you look. So if you are 42 and you look 27, honey, you should model for 27-year-old things. Then once you do look 42 there's a hell of a lot of 42-year-old women that want to look at somebody that looks like them.

''I feel like it should be a career that can go forever. And presently, it's not.''