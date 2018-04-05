Tyra Banks doesn't ''sugar coat'' things for her son.

The 44-year-old model tries her best to be ''honest'' with her two-year-old son York - who she shares with her partner Erik Asla - as she wants to make sure he grows up to be a ''pretty healthy kid''.

Speaking about parenting her son, she told E! News: ''I still try to give him as much truth as possible. I almost give him as much truth as a four-year-old can handle to be honest. I really am trying to be the mother to him that she was to me, which is real and not sugar coating any and everything. He asks me certain things and I tell him the truth. He's just two-years-old. That's going to make him a pretty healthy kid.''

Meanwhile, Tyra previously revealed York can already speak three languages, despite just being two-years-old.

She said: ''My son is amazing with his colours. He has friends in his classes that are like 're-re-red' and my son is already up to silver and rose and rose gold. And he has been counting to 20 since he was 18 months. So he's really, really smart. He speaks Spanish, Norwegian and English. He's a smart one - but he's still crazy and damn near rolling on the floor and not listening to me most of the time!''

And Tyra doesn't want her son to follow her into the modelling industry.

She explained: ''Being a mom and raising a son ... I just don't want him to be a model ... No actually, let me change that. Baby, I want you to model. I want you to get up and model every single day. Because they rebel right? They rebel. I just think that for guys, being a male model, what does that do to you?''