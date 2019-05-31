Tyra Banks will take a ''sexy'' photo for her Instagram if she accidentally sleeps in her make-up.

The 45-year-old model recently came out of retirement from the modelling industry to pose in a yellow bikini on the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which marked her return to the magazine after being the first African-American model to pose on the cover alone in 1997 after being a joint cover star with Valeria Mazza in 1996.

And now, Tyra - who has changed her modelling name to BanX - has taken to her Instagram to give her fans some insider tips of how to achieve the perfect selfie, and the star revealed that she never sleeps in her make-up because it isn't good for her skin, but on the rarity it does happen, she will take a raunchy selfie for social media.

She wrote: ''Do NOT sleep in your makeup! (But if you do, when you wake up, you better take some sexy pictures for the gram, baby.) #TyraTaughtMe (sic)''

And Tyra went on to give her followers some industry advice and opened up about the importance of photographer ''perspectives'' when she is trying to get the perfect shot.

She captioned a photo of herself: ''So many people pay attention to the position of a model or themselves in a photo but forget about the position of the photographer.

''Look at this photo of me. I'm laying on my back in my bed. The photographer is standing above me - left foot on one side of my leg, right foot on the other side.

''The photographer is shooting down on me to create this intimate perspective. When you're having fun with your friends and they're taking your photo, you shouldn't be the only one working hard, moving all around to get different angles. Encourage the photographer to 'dance around' and do the same.#TyraTaughtMe #BanX (sic)''