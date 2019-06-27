Tyra Banks is set to launch her own range of ice cream.

The 45-year-old model has filed legal documents to trademark the words 'Smize Cream' - in honour of the term she coined to mean smile with the eyes - and reportedly wants to use it for a new range of frozen desserts.

According to TMZ, the documents don't give the specific details for Tyra's ice cream plan beyond the name.

The 'America's Next Top Model' star recently spoke of her love of ice cream while comparing her new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot to her 1997 cover shoot, in which she wore the same bikini.

Tyra - who has three-year-old son York with former partner Erik Asla - admitted she initially thought she needed to ''drop 30 pounds'' to feel good ahead of the shoot but couldn't resist ignoring her diet and tucking into her favourite sweet treat.

She posted: ''I thought I had to look the same. Then the ice cream called my name. Yep, all flavours.

''From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn't say no to it when I heard it calling. 'TyTy, Come eat me...' from my mom's freezer.

''So, this is me in @si_swimsuit today. Ice Screaming from mountain tops, 'Screw cookie cutter beauty!'(sic)''

And the 'Life Size' star insisted that wanting to be healthy didn't mean having to miss out on treats - particularly a scoop of ''frozen deliciousness''.

She added: ''Yes, we should exercise. Stay healthy. Take our vitamins. But sometimes we can give ourselves permission to work out with a scoop of frozen deliciousness in our hands.''