Tyra Banks is set to launch a docu-series that aims to ''expand and redefine the definition of beauty''.
The 45-year-old model recently came out of modelling retirement to pose on the cover of Sports Illustrated last month, and now the brunette beauty will star and executive produce a new mini-series, titled 'Beauty', that will ''challenge why we accept certain beauty parameters''.
In a statement, Tyra said: ''As I look into the future, I see radical changes in both how people 'attain beauty,' and how the world perceives beauty.
''Our docu-series aims to expand and redefine the definition of beauty as we know it, challenging why we accept certain beauty parameters and reject others, and examining the beliefs behind those judgements.''
The much-anticipated series will be produced by Network Entertainment for Quibi, and will mark her return to a TV series since her successful model scouting show 'America's Next Top Model', which was cancelled in 2015.
And this news comes as Tyra has now revealed that she replaced the letters 'K and S' in her modelling moniker with an 'X' because it represents ''rebirth'' and the ''breaking'' of beauty boundaries.
She said: ''[The new name symbolises] X-ing out cookie-cutter beauty. Mononyms are exciting in the industry. But usually models use their first names, like Iman. I want to flip the script and go by my last name. I'm taking something familiar and making it new. I'm wiser now and thicker.
''BanX is me, but she's also every woman. BanX represents rebirth and that beauty boundaries only exist to be broken.''
