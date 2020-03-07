Tyra Banks teaches her four-year-old son lessons about body confidence.

The 46-year-old model - who has a son called York - has revealed she's already started teaching life-shaping lessons about body confidence and beauty to her toddler.

Tyra explained: ''I'm trying to teach him [positive] messages because I'm his first role model when it comes to beauty and accepting different types of women, so we practice that a lot at home. I'm already saying things to him.

''For instance, I go home and I take my wig off. The other day he was like, 'Mommy, I like you and you look so pretty when you put your hair on.' And I go, 'How does Mommy look with her hair off?' And he goes, 'Um. I don't know.'

''I was like, 'Really look at Mommy. Do you think that she only looks good with her hair on?' And he was like, 'Mommy, you look good with your hair on and with your hair off.'''

Tyra also revealed she tries to deliver life lessons in fun ways.

She told Us Weekly: ''The other day, his chair had, like, a little break in it, but not something that's dangerous or anything and he was like, 'I don't want to sit in there because it's not perfect.' And I said, 'Perfect is boring.' We have a thing I sing, 'Just because it's broken, doesn't mean it's not beautiful.'''

Meanwhile, Tyra recently revealed she feels inspired by Walt Disney.

The model is set to launch her own beauty theme park, called ModelLand, in Santa Monica, California, later this year, and Tyra admitted to taking inspiration from the American pioneer.

She explained: ''I'm inspired by Walt Disney.

''He created a legacy brand and destination that exists beyond his time on Earth and continues to delight people of all ages through fantasy and story.''