Tyra Banks has admitted her two-year-old son York - who was born via surrogate - is already the boss of the household, and has even made it clear he wants a sibling.
Tyra Banks' son wants to be a ''big brother''.
The 44-year-old star admitted her two-year-old boy York - who was born via surrogate after the proud mum has struggled conceiving in the past - has already hinted he wants a sibling of his own, and her mother Carolyn London thinks it's a good idea.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''God, my mom wants more grandbabies.
''My son is rolling and running around and she's like, 'You see? He needs a friend. He's saying that these stuffed animals are his babies and he's calling himself a big brother.'
''He calls himself a big brother. I'm like there's nobody underneath you - what does that mean 'big brother?' ''
Tyra has spoken candidly in the past about the troubles she had conceiving her son, and the 'American's Next Top Model' host was undergoing vitro fertilisation treatments while filming the show in 2015.
She has also revealed she doesn't think she can conceive again, due to her previous difficulties and not having any frozen embryos remaining.
However, she has loved life has a mum and admitted this weekend that York has already becoming the ''boss'' of her household.
She added: ''I think every two-year-old has some terrible moments. And he definitely, definitely has that.
''But, he's also like in charge so when he's eating I try to tell him you must sit at the table when you eat, you cannot run around, you must sit.
''So the other day, yesterday, my mom is eating at the counter in the kitchen. He's like, 'Nana, sit down. You eating. Sit down, Nana.' ''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
How could anyone produce this a film like this, and think it would be a...
About halfway through Halloween: Resurrection my cell phone fell out of my pocket and onto...
To understand the horror of Coyote Ugly is to understand how it was made.It's 1993....
The most laughable thing about "Love Stinks" -- a romance- gone- wrong comedy featuring a...
The latest paint-by-numbers cinematic mind-number from uber-slick schlock producer Jerry Bruckheimer ("Gone in 60 Seconds,"...
Trying to breath a little "Blair Witch"/reality TV life into a horror franchise that has...
As if searching for some nonexistent middle ground between the cartoon raunchiness of "South Park"...