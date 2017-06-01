Tyra Banks' son helps her with household chores.

The 'America's Got Talent' host's son York - whom she has with her partner and photographer Erik Asla - might only be 16 months old, but he's already being praised by the brunette beauty as ''mummy's little helper'' as he loves to do whatever he can to help his mother around the house.

She said: ''He is Mummy's little helper! He's in love with his baby-sized broom. Right now, he is into everything and anything, especially stuff he can push or move, so his curiosity is constantly making me laugh.''

And the 43-year-old television personality admits he's sometimes even a little too helpful, especially when it comes to family vacations.

She added: ''He tries to push the suitcase out the door. I'm like, 'Wait, honey. We aren't leaving until tomorrow.'''

Tyra - who recently got back to work hosting 'America's Next Top Model' - often brings her tot to work with her, and is pleased he's ''already making friends'' with the production crew.

She said: ''My schedule tends to get insane, so I'm extremely lucky that I can bring him to work with me. He's already making friends with the crew and loves running around. He is obsessed with big vehicles, so watching the production trucks move is a treat for him.''

With such an ''insane'' schedule, Tyra savours her down time and was recently able to spend Mother's Day - which is celebrated in America in May - with her own mother.

She told People magazine: ''I went to see my mama on Mother's Day with York. The three of us got to spend the day together in Napa having a tasty brunch overlooking the entire valley. Spending my time off with family is the most important thing to me. And York is obsessed with his Nana!''