Tyra Banks has revealed she had a secret romance with a ''very famous recording artist''.
The 44-year-old model made contact with the mystery musician via her private messages on Twitter and they went to great lengths to avoid their relationship being detected.
Speaking to Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live', she confessed: ''I love DMs. I dated a very famous recording artist because he hit me up in the DMs.
''But, I would go into the restaurant first and then he would go in after, or we would go into restaurants that nobody knows. And to this day, you guys don't know that I dated this guy. And he was a DM slider.''
The 'Life-Size 2' actress declined to reveal who her mystery man was, but she confirmed he wasn't 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker Drake.
And Tyra also admitted she reassures herself men are ''intimidated'' by her if they turn her down - but her friends disagree.
Asked if she's ever been turned down by a guy, she said: ''Yeah. And then you go, 'Oh, he's intimidated.' I had one of my friends go, 'Girl, there's not that much intimidation in the world, he's just not that into your ass.' I was like, 'You know what, you are right.' ''
Meanwhile, the 'America's Got Talent' host recently revealed her two-year-old son York - who was born via a surrogate - is keen to be a big brother.
She said: ''God, my mom wants more grandbabies.
''My son is rolling and running around and she's like, 'You see? He needs a friend. He's saying that these stuffed animals are his babies and he's calling himself a big brother.'
''He calls himself a big brother. I'm like there's nobody underneath you - what does that mean 'big brother?' ''
