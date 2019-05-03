Tyra Banks has revealed she used to wear ''long trains'' when she walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to hide the cellulite on her legs and butt.
Tyra Banks used to wear ''long trains'' when she walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to hide her cellulite.
The 45-year-old model was a VS Angel from 1997 to 2005 and one of the star attractions in the company's catwalk lingerie extravaganzas.
In the new issue of V Magazine, V Magazine, Tyra interviewed Miss Universe Catriona Gray and in the article she revealed that the other models would be ''jealous'' of her extravagant long looks for the runway and Tyra spilled it was a handy trick to help cover the dimples on her legs and butt.
Gray said: ''I've actually seen girls backstage spraying their body with hairspray. Apparently it helps with jiggling.''
Tyra then said: ''Oh no way! So it's a like a cellulite stopper? You know what's so funny ... For years, when I did the Victoria's Secret runway, I would get these long trains and other models would get jealous, but it was to cover my cellulite! I wish I would have known the hairspray trick; I could've shown a little more!''
Catriona added: ''I haven't tried it, but I saw girls doing it.''
And the 'America's Top Model' star has learnt to embrace her ''flaws'' in her long modelling career because they are ''awesome''.
Tyra simply said: ''I am all about 'flawesome' which means your flaws are awesome.''
Catriona works alongside the charity 'Young Focus', which gives underprivileged children and young people from the Philippines the chance to develop themselves by means of education, and the beauty revealed that becoming Miss Universe was never her end goal.
Catriona, 25, said: ''We love pageantry in the Philippines, but growing up my dream was never to be a beauty queen; I entered a pageant at 21 to bring awareness to the charity I was working for, and still work for. Even at Miss Universe, I was just grateful to be there. My mindset wasn't, what if I don't win; it was an attitude of gratitude.''
