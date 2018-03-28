Tyra Banks has admitted to having a nose job early in her career.

The 44-year-old supermodel has admitted she had her hooter surgically altered and, after years of speculation, she thinks she had a ''responsibility'' to tell the truth.

She explained: ''I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching.

''I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose. I feel I have a responsibility to tell the truth.''

The 'America's Got Talent' doesn't have a problem with anyone who opts for surgical enhancement to feel better about their appearance.

She said: ''If you like your natural self, don't worry about it. But if you feel insecure about something ... I have a magic bag of beauty tricks to make you who you want to be. Permanent or temporary, I do not judge that...

''Fix it or flaunt it -- I think women should be able to do both. There is a boundary line, either you're super natural or you live at the plastic surgeon.

''It's OK to hop back and forth over that line. You want a hair weave? Fine. You want permanent eyebrows? Fine. We as women need to stop judging.''

Tyra - who has two-year-old son York with former partner Erik Asla - finds it particularly frustrating when ''natural beauties'' are judgemental of women who've had surgery.

She told People magazine: ''Natural beauty is unfair.

''I get really uncomfortable when women who are these natural beauties judge anybody who does anything to themselves.''

The former 'America's Next Top Model' star isn't a fan of the ''no make-up'' look and insists she ''needs'' cosmetics.

She said: ''We place a lot of emphasis on that. As a model, I needed make-up. I don't think there's anything wrong with that. It levelled my playing field. Gisele, you don't need it? I do! And we're both modeling for Victoria's Secret.''