Tyra Banks thinks women of all shapes and sizes ''deserve to feel beautiful''.

The 46-year-old model has just launched her latest business venture, ModelLand - a 21,000-square-foot space in Santa Monica, California, that features photo shoots, runways, shopping and more - and Tyra is determined it will challenge the widespread perceptions of attractiveness.

The fashion icon shared: ''I believe all shapes and all sizes and all ages and all shades deserve to feel beautiful, powerful, and be the fantasy versions of themselves.

''ModelLand is not just an attraction. It's a place full of story that challenges what 'attractive' means.

''When you step into ModelLand, you enter a fantastical world where we celebrate your uniqueness while we help you master your angles and up your photo game. You are ModelLand's star. Our cameras are waiting for you.''

Tyra has been working on the venture for more than a decade and consumers are now able to buy their ModelLand tickets, with prices starting at $59 for general access.

However, the so-called Fantascene Dream is priced at $1,495, which includes high-fashion photography and styling.

Meanwhile, Tyra recently vowed to fight the ''oppression'' of the fashion and beauty industry.

The iconic star hit back at some of the criticism she's received for her appearance over the years - and Tyra revealed she's realised that her beauty isn't ''defined'' by anyone else.

She said: ''I was too skinny, then I was too fat, then my ass was too big - oh, but you all about that now, huh?!

''Don't lie - I see who you following on social media.''