Tyra Banks doesn't want her son to follow her into the modelling industry.

The 44-year-old beauty has a two-year-old son called York with her former partner Erik Asla - but Tyra has admitted she'd be loathed to see her baby boy try his hand at modelling, because she worries how it might change him.

She explained: ''Being a mom and raising a son ... I just don't want him to be a model.''

But then, during her interview with People magazine, Tyra tried to apply a bit of reverse psychology on her son.

She continued: ''No actually, let me change that. Baby, I want you to model. I want you to get up and model every single day. Because they rebel right? They rebel.

''I just think that for guys, being a male model, what does that do to you?''

Meanwhile, Tyra previously admitted that she's been ''suffering'' as a working mother.

The world-famous star conceded it's been a challenge to balance her busy work schedule with raising her child, following her split from her boyfriend of five years.

Asked about the biggest surprise she's encountered as a mother, Tyra explained: ''Just how tired [I am].

''I'm tired right now because I was up all night. He was waking up all night last night, and [needed a] bottle at 5:30 this morning.''

Tyra is lucky to have a strong support network of people around her and, despite the challenges she's faced, the model considers struggling to be part and parcel of being a working mother.

She shared: ''I do have a lot of help, but I don't have help all the time.

''So those moments when I'm like, in it and suffering, I'm like, 'This is what I'm supposed to be doing as a mama.'''