Tyra Banks has hit out at sexism in the workplace.

The 44-year-old model - who has a two-year-old son called York with photographer Erik Asla - has slammed the double standards she sees in her daily life, and she's incorporated her frustrations into her latest movie 'Life-Size 2', the sequel to 2000's 'Life-Size'.

Tyra explained: ''When a mother is a very busy mom, people kind of vilify that, but if a dad is busy it's like, oh, he's just doing what a dad is supposed to do.''

Tyra described the storyline in the movie as an example of ''backdoor female empowerment''.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she shared: ''[Grace] has a scene with her [mother] and she's like, 'Mommy, you were busy.'

''And the mom was like, 'I was building a frickin' empire. Where was your daddy? I don't see you complaining about him not being around.' So it's a backdoor female empowerment.''

The world-famous model also revealed she's tried to incorporate her own experiences in the business world into the fantasy-comedy movie.

Tyra said: ''[Grace] inherits this CEO title from her mother who's incarcerated. She's the youngest CEO of a publicly traded company [in the film].

''[Eve] comes to her life and says, 'Yeah, you're mother's in jail, yeah, things aren't going great, maybe you didn't want to be the CEO, but claim your name, fight those fights, you're going to be majestical in the power that you have.'''

Earlier this year, Tyra revealed that her son wants to become a ''big brother'' one day.

She said: ''God, my mom wants more grandbabies.

''My son is rolling and running around and she's like, 'You see? He needs a friend. He's saying that these stuffed animals are his babies and he's calling himself a big brother.'

''He calls himself a big brother. I'm like there's nobody underneath you - what does that mean 'big brother'?''