Tyra Banks has gushed about how ''intimidatingly stunning'' Bebe Rexha is after her candid post about ageism.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker claimed on Instagram that she had been told by a music executive she was too old to post sexy pictures on her social media account, and she has since been inundated with messages of support from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and Lauren Jauregui.

Now the 45-year-old television personalty has complimented Bebe and spoke about how people who are ''negative'' about growing older have ''serious age'' and ''personal insecurities'' about themselves.

Speaking on 'Access Hollywood', Tyra said: ''I think she's the sexiest. Oh my God. When you watch her on Instagram, do you see her pictures? I'm like, 'I want to look like you'...that body. Her face! She's like stunning ... intimidatingly stunning.

''When people are saying negative things about age, they have serious age, personal insecurities. And I actually really feel for that person that is being very ageist and is saying something very negative because when age starts to hit them, it is going to be traumatic.

''And so what they're doing is they're throwing that negativity that they feel about their fears about ageing onto you.

''I say we're human beings and so when we hear things it hurts.

''But I say acknowledge it and then throw it out.

''And by throwing it out it's that meditation.

''It's that crying, it's that calling your friends, calling your mama.

''And getting that out and moving on and realising that the person that said that is hurting inside...whenever anybody is negative about that they are terrified of it.''

In her post, the 'I'm a Mess' singer shared a photo of herself in her underwear along with the caption: ''I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing.' Because... I'm a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that's not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I'm 29. I'm fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I'm tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age. (sic)''

The blonde beauty then went on to declare she's happy to be reaching a new age milestone on August 30, because she's ''wiser'' and a ''much better lover'' than she was when she was turning 20.

She continued: ''Anyways, I'm turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I'm not running away from it. I'm not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound 'younger'. I'm gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I'm wiser, I'm stronger and TRUST ME I'm a much better lover than I was 10 years ago. (sic)''