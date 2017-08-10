Tyler Posey's mysterious new girlfriend is ''extremely talented and a great person''.

The 25-year-old actor - who dated actress Bella Thorne for several months in 2016 - has admitted to feeling inspired by his new love interest, but has remained tight-lipped about her identity.

He shared: ''I really admire her. I think she's extremely talented and a great person. I'm inspired by her a lot and she intimidates me sometimes, which I'm not really used to.

''I'm nervous right now talking about it. She's beautiful, really cool, has a lot of my same interests. Yeah, I could go on about that, too.''

Tyler is determined to keep their burgeoning romance under wraps for the time being.

But has promised he will open up about his new girlfriend over the coming months.

Speaking to Us Weekly, he revealed: ''It's not like a secret or anything. It's just really new.

''I'll talk about it in a couple of months or something like that.''

The star was recently spotted with his arm around actress Sophia Taylor Ali.

The duo filmed the upcoming horror movie 'Truth or Dare' together, but Tyler has refused to reveal whether Sophia is the girl he's currently dating.

Meanwhile, Tyler's ex-girlfriend Bella recently denied rumours she is seeing reality TV star Scott Disick and admitted she is actually interested in someone else.

The 19-year-old actress has been romantically linked to Scott over the past few months - but insisted he isn't on her mind at present.

She explained: ''I have my eye on [someone]. I'm sure you'll figure it out soon enough.''

Asked specifically if she's interested in pursuing a relationship with Scott, Bella replied: ''Oh goodness. No, it's not Scott Disick.

''We're friends. Deal with it. People can be friends, it's a thing. It actually happens, so get over it, guys.''