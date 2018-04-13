Tyler Posey wants a new career challenge.

The 26-year-old star has revealed he would increasingly like to turn his attention towards directing in the coming years, having made his debut behind the camera on his hit TV series 'Teen Wolf'.

Asked whether he has ambitions to direct again in the future, Tyler explained: ''Oh, yeah, definitely! At this point, I've had 20 years of acting under my belt and, in the last five years, I've not gotten bored of it, but I've been like, 'Okay, what's next?'

''I really want to do something else. I love film. I love being in this business. I expressed interest as a producer on 'Teen Wolf', and they let me go to meetings and gave me a producing credit. Then, I was like, 'Okay, I really want to direct.'''

The TV and film star loves the creative freedom that comes with being a director, and Tyler has revealed he's now waiting for another opportunity to showcase his talents.

He told Collider: ''I got a camera and a bunch of lights, and I started practising. What I found is that I really love camera operating.

''Everything that I shoot with my friends, I'm usually the camera operator, and I love coming up with extravagant and beautiful shots, and creepy, subtle shots. I just love painting the picture.

''I feel like, as a camera operator and a director, you can be really creative and tell a whole story. You really have to have a good eye and know what you're doing.

''So, I definitely want to direct more. I really want my career to go down that path, at some point.''