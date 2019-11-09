American star Tyler Perry has confessed he was ''running from poverty'' during the early years of his career.
Tyler Perry was ''running from poverty'' during the early years of his career.
The 50-year-old star - who is now one of the best-paid men in the entertainment industry - has admitted that his relentless worth ethic stems from his modest beginnings in New Orleans.
Tyler - who has been with his partner, model Gelila Bekele, since 2009 - shared: ''For 10, maybe 15 years, I got lost in the madness of it. I didn't want to date, I didn't want kids, I didn't want anything until I'd reached a place where I felt financially comfortable. I was running from poverty.''
Asked whether he now feels financially comfortable, he told the Times newspaper: ''No. I still feel unsafe, like I'm still too close to it.
''I know, it's crazy. I could stop working right now, live the rest of my life and never have to worry about a penny, but I still feel like I'm not far enough away.''
Despite his fame and influence, Tyler doesn't have any desire to move into the political world.
The filmmaker said his attitude towards politics is similar to that of his showbiz pal Oprah Winfrey, who has also been urged to become more involved in decision-making.
He explained: ''For the same reason Oprah wouldn't: the nastiness of it, the dirtiness of it, the lies.
''Everyone who goes into it who really wants to do good gets eaten alive. It's just such a dark and nasty business, especially right now - I've never seen anything like this in my 50 years.
''It would cost too much for my soul, life, spirit. I watched first-hand what Michelle and Barack went through. Seeing the toll that took on them, I wouldn't wish that on anybody.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael are back in full force and ready to protect their...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...
Feeling underappreciated and frequently undermined, many single mothers have to go through a lot to...
Mabel 'Madea' Simmons is an enormous, rude and often violent grandmother who is displaying an...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Alex Cross is a homicide detective in Washington DC who comes across a series of...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Shirley and her Aunt Bam go to the doctor's, where Shirley is told that her...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Watch the trailer for Why Did I Get Married TooFor one week every year, 4...