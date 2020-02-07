Tyler Hilton and Megan Park have become parents for the first time.

The singer-and-actor and his actress wife managed keep her pregnancy a secret from fans, but he took to Instagram to reveal she has given birth to their daughter, Winnie Hilton, and the former 'One Tree Hill' star feels like he has known the little one his whole life.

He wrote: ''Remember that project I said I was working on...? The one I told you was my favorite thing I've ever been apart of and it killed me to keep it a secret from u...?? Welp, @meganparkitthere and I have kept it to ourselves long enough. Everyone... meet the newest member of our crew, our daughter, Winnie Hilton. It feels like we've known her our whole lives already and being her Dad the most natural thing I've ever done. To say I'm obsessed doesn't quite do it justice. Meg was incredible, both she and Winnie are doing great, and just like that...we're a family!! (sic)''

The 'Kicking My Heels' hitmaker asked fans to ''unfollow'' him if they're not interested in seeing him share numerous dad posts, and admitted he might be make a kids record next because he is ''obsessed'' with his daughter.

He added: ''So heads up, go ahead and click Unfollow if you're NOT interested in seeing me go full Dad on here for awhile... cause that's what's going down haha. Until the next record... which even then might be a kids record!! IM OBSESSED! (sic)''

Megan wrote: ''Meet Winnie. She was hidden under many jackets and piles of books on several different sets last year but now that she's here, healthy and happy, I couldn't wait to introduce her. @tylerhilton and I thought we understood joy, love, purpose and life before but... turns out we weren't even close until we met Miss. Winnie. (sic)''

The couple's baby joy comes just over four years after they married in October 2015.

The pair - who met on the set of 2007 movie 'Charlie Bartlett' - tied the knot in an intimate ceremony officiated by their actress friend Missi Pyle and attended by their former co-stars Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kazan at the Triunfo Creek Vineyards in Malibu Canyon, California.

Megan said at the time: ''It was everything we wanted it to be and it was so nice after so many years together to finally celebrate our relationship with all of our friends and family.

''It's nice to have everyone we love in one place finally for all these years to celebrate our love for each other.''