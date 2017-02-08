Tyga has been slapped with another lawsuit.

The 'Rack City' hitmaker has run into even more legal trouble after the server who informed him he was being sued last November filed court documents claiming he was viciously attacked by the star's entourage while handing him a summons for another case at his 27th birthday party at The Penthouse in West Hollywood, California.

According to TMZ, the man who delivered him the court papers - a process required by US law - has claimed he was ''grabbed, yanked, pulled and choked'' by Tyga's team after the 27-year-old rapper, who is listed in the paperwork as a ''minor celebrity known more for his social life than his music'', allegedly gave them the go-ahead to batter him.

It seems the server may have a strong case as the incident was caught on camera.

Tyga hasn't had the easiest time when it comes to his financial state recently as in the same week he was served the lawsuit back in November, he reportedly paid off the remainder of a separate $200,000 jewellery debt he had been sued over.

Tyga - who is dating reality TV star Kylie Jenner - was sued by Jason of Beverly Hills after he failed to pay for a watch and a chain he had bought in 2013.

But his cash flow issues didn't stop there as last September it was reported that his mother was at risk of getting her Range Rover repossessed after the rapper failed to keep up the $1,000-a-month repayments on the $60,000 Evoque model.

Previously, Tyga's own Ferrari was seemingly repossessed, while he was also sued by F&S Investment Properties for an estimated $186,275 after he rented a retail space for his Egypt Last Kings Clothing last year and allegedly trashed it.

And that's not the only landlord who got on his back as Tyga was forced to pay $480,285.00 in damages last year to the owner of his old home after he failed to cover the rent.