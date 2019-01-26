Tyga is being sued by Pretty Maw.

A new lawsuit filed by the rapper alleges Tyga, 29, used the lyrics from her song ''17th'' in his 2018 smash hit 'Swap Meet' without proper clearance.

According to TMZ, she alleges that the pair had an agreement that Tyga would pay her a ''fixed monetary amount'' and royalties from 'Swap Meet', which was released in 2018.

Pretty Maw, who appears at the end of Tyga's 'Swap Meet', video - which has over seven million views on YouTube - also claims that the track ''heavily samples her work.

Pretty Maw, who has not been credited on Tyga's song, is seeking an undisclosed payment from Tyga and is also asking for the discontinued distribution of 'Swap Meet'.

Over the past few years, Tyga has become well known for his high profile relationships with Blac Chyna, the mother of his six-year-old son King Cairo, and Kylie Jenner, but last year, he insisted that he wanted to be known for his music rather than his personal life.

He said: ''I really wanted to step in front of the narrative and create my own story. I'm telling my story and it's authentic -- it's not made up and people are going to be able to put a face to it. The last five years of my life has been a lot of me in the media because of my relationships.''

''It's definitely the first time in my career that I talked about love and even related to that emotion. That's the one thing in the world that everyone can relate to.

''With my son getting older and what's going on in the world, a lot of the music that really inspired me from the late '90s and early 2000s -- that whole generation of music. I just feel like this is what the world needs.''