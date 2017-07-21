Tyga claims to have an ever-expanding female fan base.

The 27-year-old rap star - who dated reality TV beauty Kylie Jenner until earlier this year - has revealed that his latest album, 'B***h I'm the S**t 2', caters to his increasingly female audience.

He said: ''I think just my fan base with the music grew within the past few years, especially way more women. I wanted to make an album with a lot of music that would cater more to women.''

The Compton-born rapper, whose real name is Micheal Stevenson, said that his new album underlines the evolution of his sound since his 2015 effort, 'The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty'.

Speaking to VMan magazine, Tyga explained: ''It has definitely evolved; the sound, trying to find new pockets, new waves, new tempos, even sampling Mase.''

Away from music, Tyga revealed he has received numerous offers to act in movies.

But the musician said it's tough to balance his jam-packed touring schedule with shooting a film.

He shared: ''There have been so many movies that I turned down and I had a lot of offers to do stuff, but I wasn't ever really in the right head space to be an actor.

''It's hard when you're on the road doing shows, it can be really time consuming.''

Despite this, Tyga has accepted a role in the six-episode season of 'Scream', after putting the finishing touches to 'B***h I'm the S**t 2'.

And Tyga revealed he was keen to appear on the show because he's a fan of the horror genre.

He said: ''I was able to finish this 'B***h I'm the S**t 2' project and after, I was ready to do something totally separate from music.

''I wanted to do this because I love scary movies and also because I was a fan of 'Scream' growing up. It's also a series, so people will be able to get to know my character. They will be able to see him change.''