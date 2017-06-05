Tyga appears to rap about his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner on his new song 'Playboy'.

The 27-year-old rapper spits the lyrics ''she crawls right back to me'' on the track - also featuring hip-hop star Vince Staples - which is seemingly about the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, whom he split up with a year ago, and he also boasts about being a playboy - hence the title of the single.

He blasts: ''She a superstar, she got it bad for me, if I hang up, she call right back to me.

''You cut her legs off, she crawls right back to me, I call it playboy tenacity.''

Despite the assertions on the song, the 'Rack City' hitmaker - whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson - has reportedly given up hope of rekindling his romance with the 19-year-old beauty.

He had been desperate to re-start his on/off relationship with the stunning brunette, but has come to the conclusion that their romance is over for good as Kylie is smitten with Travis Scott.

A source said recently: ''Now it seems there really is something between them and Tyga's finally accepting it.''

Until recently, Tyga was convinced he could reconnect with Kylie, but all of his attempts to reignite their romance have failed.

The insider said: ''All his attempts to make Kylie jealous have fallen flat and she's not bitten at all.

''Tyga's pretty much kicking himself for messing up and for not keeping Kylie, she's definitely going to be the 'one that got away' for him.''

Kylie and Travis' relationship has progressed considerably over recent weeks, and the beauty business woman is said to have made a good impression with the 25-year-old musician's family after she was introduced last month.

A source previously said: ''Travis' family loved Kylie, they think she's a total sweetheart.

''They love that she is so successful in her own right, it makes them confident that she's with Travis for all the right reasons, and that she's not using him for fame or fortune.''