Tyga owes nearly one million dollars in back taxes.

The 'Rack City' hitmaker reportedly owes the government $890,183.87 as he allegedly did not pay taxes between 2011 and 2016.

The State of California Franchise Tax Board said in a notice: ''Further interest and fees will accrue at the rate prescribed by law until paid.''

It is not the only money woes the 28-year-old rapper has had as of late after his ex-partner Blac Chyna - with whom he shares five-year-old King Cairo - accused him for not paying child support for their son.

She posted at the time: ''It's funny now to me!!! But when Tyga and side n***a kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! lol And 2 grind from the dirt!!!!!! No child support! N***a is like hoes! So imma treat u like that! Not paying Jenny ! Wow. Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King! I bet any money ! I got more money then ur account Tyga, Michael !!!

''So go tell Kylie [Jenner] and Rob [Kardashian]! About our son Account! Cause that's the only reason I'm contacting your f**a**! But u wanna make it like I want u lol! Tyga ur a b****! And u can go get ur mom, or ur b****! Lol!!! Or ur n***a u f***in or Terrell or heather! (sic)''

And prior to that, Tyga was reportedly sued for over $2 million in a lengthy legal battle with a former business associate, Chuon Guen Lee. Chuon sought help from a judge in a bid to reclaim a large sum of money she was owed, and had not received, following a legal case she won against the artist two years ago.

Tyga had teamed up with Chuon to help launch his fashion range The Last Kings, but things went sour and the pair were caught up in a court case, which saw Tyga owe his business partner $1.9 million.