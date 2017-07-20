Tyga feels ''free'' now he's no longer with Kylie Jenner.

The 27-year-old rapper split from the 19-year-old reality star earlier this year but didn't seem too upset because he now ''feels like himself'' and isn't ''in love'' with her any more.

Speaking on Power 105.1's Breakfast Club, he said: ''It ain't a losing thing. When you make a decision to not be in a relationship with somebody, y'all make that decision. You split ways. I have love for her but I'm not in love no more.

''That's the honeymoon stage. When you get with anybody for the first year it's magic and then after that you start realising a bunch of s**t. It's like any relationship.''

And the 'Rack City' hitmaker admitted one of the problems in their relationship was the obsession Kylie - who has almost 96 million Instagram followers - had with her public image.

He explained: ''The main thing was there was a lot of outside influences and, like you said, she's younger than me so she's dealing with perception [issues]. I'm older so I can deal with perception. Growing up how she grew up, image and perception was everything. You've got a bunch of people pulling from you it's like you're still trying to develop as a young woman. I didn't mind [Snapchat] but I like to keep the mystique. But I knew that's how she made her money.''

Tyga has previously been reported to have had money problems and a number of his luxury vehicles repossessed, but he insisted that has never been the case and even suggested Kylie's family may have spread fake stories about him.

He insisted: ''Never had a Maybach and Ferrari repossessed. Let me show you something right now. So, for the last seven months, we ain't been together or whatever. Has there been any negative stories out on me?

''All I'm saying is, whoever controls this kind of media doesn't like seeing rappers with these type of women, especially young white women, and it's just how it is.''

Asked if he thought Kylie's mother and manager, Kris Jenner, may have been behind the reports, he said: ''I don't know. Maybe.''