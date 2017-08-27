Tyga is reportedly being sued for over $2 million.

The 27-year-old rapper is reportedly embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with a former business associate, Chuon Guen Lee, who has sought help from a judge in a bid to reclaim a large sum of money she was owed, and had not received, following a legal case she won against the artist two years ago.

TMZ has reported the 'Rack City' hitmaker teamed up with Chuon to help launch his fashion range The Last Kings, but things went sour and the pair were caught up in a court case, which saw Tyga owe his business partner $1.9 million.

However, it is believed the sum has increased because Chuon has still not been given the large figure and has been unable to contact the California-born star.

It is rumoured that if the judge agree to take on the case, then it is believed law enforcement officers will chase Tyga - whose full name is Micheal Ray Stevenson - for the fee.

However, the 'Barbershop: The Next Cut' actor - who has four-year-old son King Cairo with his previous partner Blac Chyna - has yet to comment on the matter.

And this is not the first time Tyga has been involved in a law suit, as earlier this year ran into even more legal trouble after the server who informed him he was being sued last November filed court documents claiming he was viciously attacked by the star's entourage while handing him a summons for another case at his 27th birthday party at The Penthouse in West Hollywood, California.

Tyga hasn't had the easiest time when it comes to his financial state, as he was sued by Jason of Beverly Hills after he failed to pay for a watch and a chain he had bought in 2013.

But his cash flow issues didn't stop there as last September it was reported that his mother was at risk of getting her Range Rover repossessed after the rapper failed to keep up the $1,000-a-month repayments on the $60,000 Evoque model.