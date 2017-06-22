Tyga is the new face of boohooMAN as he unveils a new 30-piece collection for the online fashion retailer.
Tyga has been announced as the face of boohooMAN.
The 27-year-old rapper has launched a new collection for men aged between 16 and 24 for the Manchester-based online fashion retailer.
Speaking about the collaboration, a spokesman for boohooMAN said: ''With a social following of over 35 million, @kinggoldchains (AKA Tyga's) cultural relevance is stronger than ever, appealing to boohooMAN's target audience of 16-24 year olds.
''This is a monumental moment for boohooMAN and having a talent like Tyga on board aids the brand's move in to global territories. His laid back, relaxed persona gives the shoot a fresh, urban vibe and embodies boohooMAN's style down to a T.''
Tyga first sparked talk of working with the brand back in May when he was spotted in the city's Northern Quarter, where the fashion giant's offices are based. He was subsequently seen hanging out in Ardwick, which is now thought to be where the majority of the campaign shots for the 30-piece collection were shot.
Tyga can be seen striking up some fierce poses - including flashing cash, straddling a bike and posing with a British bulldog - as he models a range of key pieces of ready-to-wear outfits featuring strong prints, oversized silhouettes and different textures along with distressed denim, PVC and the brand's iconic MAN logo. There are also accessories that are inspired by his lavish and bold style with a selection of them being limited edition.
Products are priced from £4 to £60.
