Tyga claims he made Kylie Jenner famous.

The 'Rack City' hitmaker - who dated the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - knew Kylie ''always had a platform'' because of her famous family but he believes he taught her a lot about how to develop her brand.

Asked if he felt he helped with Kylie's fame whilst appearing on Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio, he said: ''Everybody know that, that's public ... we ain't gonna run from that. You gotta look at the before and after. She always had a platform and she was always destined to be what she was going to be regardless, but, when I stepped in, there was a lot of codes being taught. It was like, you could do this, you should start this, you should start doing your hair like this, you should add that because you need black people to f**k with you if you ain't got black people behind you, you ain't got nothing.

''I had a lot to do with all that, which I don't need credit for. I don't need to go online and tell people I did this and I'm the one that helped her coming up with these colors and names on her...what is it, the lip line things? It was a lot of stuff.''

Meanwhile, Kylie previously confessed that becoming a mother to Stormi earlier this year was ''one of the most beautiful moments'' of her life.

She said: ''Creating life was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. It's hard to explain why. It's just when you've experienced it you understand.''