Tyga has no ''bad blood'' with Kylie Jenner.

The 'Rack City' hitmaker may have gone his separate ways from the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has since welcomed daughter Stormi into the world with her partner Travis Scott - but he insists they still talk ''here and there''.

Speaking to DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis on the Everyday Struggle show, he said: ''You just get older, you get me? It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it. She has her new life, I have my new life and that's it. There's no bad blood, no problems. We communicate here and there.''

Meanwhile, Kylie had previously opened up about her split from Tyga, admitting she was too ''young'' to be in a serious relationship.

She said: ''There was absolutely nothing wrong with me and T. We'll always have a bond. There was no crazy fight. We decided, well, I decided, that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me, when he's really not that type of person ... The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the internet. You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot. Most of the time it's just not true. Like you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else.''