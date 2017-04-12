Tyga was detained by police after leaving a nightclub on Tuesday (11.04.17).

The 27-year-old rapper was pulled over in his custom Mercedes G-Series for having no license plates and running a stop sign as he drove home from Avenue.

Tyga voluntarily left the car after speaking to officers and was handcuffed and driven to a police station, but was released 90 minutes later.

According to TMZ, the 'Rack City' hitmaker - whose real name is Michael Stevenson - was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, but was not arrested or charged, and was simply given a traffic ticket.

Tyga explained to paparazzi that he had been stopped because he had ''paper plates'' on his new vehicle.

He said: ''I just bought [the car].''

Tyga - who has a four-year-old son, King Cairo, with former partner Blac Chyna and recently split from girlfriend Kylie Jenner - has frequently suffered legal issues over the years.

In February, the 'Ayo' singer was hit by a lawsuit when the server who informed him he was being sued last November filed court documents claiming he was viciously attacked by the star's entourage while handing him a summons for another case at his 27th birthday party at The Penthouse in West Hollywood, California.

The man claimed he was ''grabbed, yanked, pulled and choked'' by Tyga's team after the rapper, who is listed in the paperwork as a ''minor celebrity known more for his social life than his music'', allegedly gave them the go-ahead to batter him.

And in the same week he was served the lawsuit back in November, he reportedly paid off the remainder of a separate $200,000 debt he allegedly owed Jason of Beverly Hills after he failed to pay for a watch and a chain he had bought in 2013.

But his cash flow issues didn't stop there as last September it was reported that his mother was at risk of getting her Range Rover repossessed after the rapper failed to keep up the $1,000-a-month repayments on the $60,000 Evoque model.

Previously, Tyga's own Ferrari was seemingly repossessed, while he was also sued by F&S Investment Properties for an estimated $186,275 after he rented a retail space for his Egypt Last Kings Clothing last year and allegedly trashed it.

And that's not the only landlord who got on his back as Tyga was forced to pay $480,285.00 in damages last year to the owner of his old home after he failed to cover the rent.