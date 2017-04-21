Tyga is dating Justin Bieber's ex.

The 27-year-old rapper recently split from 19-year-old reality TV star Kylie Jenner and was spotted on a date earlier this week with Jordan Ozuna, who previously dated Justin - a friend of Kylie's.

Tyga and former cocktail waitress Jordan, who walked in Kylie's brother-in-law Kanye West's fashion show for his Yeezy line, were spotted cuddling after their lunch date in Los Angeles.

Reports of Tyga's new relationship comes after he had an awkward encounter with Kylie at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier this month.

Speaking about the moment the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star came face to face with the 'Rack City' hitmaker to PEOPLE, a source said: ''Kylie looked really sad as she walked away.''

And it has been reported the pair shared an ''awkward hug'' at the bash.

The source added: ''[They] shared an awkward hug.''

The teen entrepreneur - who set up her beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics last year - was accompanied by her close friend Jordyn Woods at the festival, whilst Tyga was accompanied by a group of his own pals.

It has also been reported Tyga - whose full name is Micheal Ray Stevenson - wanted to get closer to the stage when Kendrick Lamar performed, but was pulled out by bodyguards.

An onlooker explained: ''Once Kendrick went on stage, Tyga and his crew were escorted to the front of the stage to watch the performance.

''A bodyguard began pushing through the crowd with a flashlight to get Tyga and his friends away from the stage.''

Despite bumping into his former flame and being pulled out of the crowd, Tyga - who has four-year-old son King Cairo with his previous partner Blac Chyna - was adamant he wasn't going to leave the venue entirely and opted to watch the acts perform from a distance.

The source continued: ''After Travis exited the stage, Tyga emerged on the side nearest the fence to begin watching again, as Schoolboy Q took the stage to perform 'That Part' with Kendrick.''