Tye Sheridan has teased 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' is more like a drama than a superhero film.

The 21-year-old actor stars as a young Scott Summers aka Cyclops in the 'X-Men' franchise and in the upcoming movie - which focuses of Sophie Turner's alter-ego Jean Grey aka Phoenix - Sheridan said her character ''goes crazy''.

In an interview with The Wrap, Sheridan said: ''Jean goes crazy in the movie.

''Well, Cyclops doesn't think she's going crazy - Cyclops just thinks she's gotta work some stuff out.

''It's interesting, the drama in the movie. We treated this movie as much more of a drama versus a superhero film.''

Simon Kinberg has penned the scripts on four 'X-Men' movies and worked on 'Deadpool' and Wolverine movie 'Logan' and he will now make his directorial debut on the upcoming 20th Century Fox film featuring the Marvel mutants.

Kinberg also co-produced alongside former director Bryan Singer, Hutch Parker and Lauren Shuler Donner.

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' will be one of three 'X-Men' related films including 'Deadpool 2' and teen-orientated 'The New Mutants' that the studio will release over the next two years.

The cast includes Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, James McAvoy, Nicholas Hoult, Alexandra Shipp, Evan Peters, and Kodi Smit-McPhee who will all reprise their roles from the last 'X-Men' movie.

Jessica Chastain and Lamar Johnson have both joined the cast as well.

The film is believed to take place in the 1990s and will be inspired by 'The Dark Phoenix Saga', the most popular X-Men story of all time, and is slated for release in November 2018.

The character was originally portrayed by Famke Janssen in the original Singer trilogy and then reprised her role in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' but she recently said she is done with the superhero franchise.

Famke said last year: ''I think we're done, but it was really great while it lasted and it lasted for a long time.

''It's been nothing but a pleasure working not just as Jean Grey, which was such an honour because comics were so fantastic already, but then the entire cast who I got to play with, all my fellow actors, thespians who are so talents. It was just a wonderful experience. I'm very grateful.''