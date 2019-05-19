Tye Sheridan was ''visibly afraid'' when he had to embrace his 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' co-star Sophie Turner.

The 23-year-old actress - who reprises her role as Jean Grey in the movie - thinks the #MeToo movement is ''awesome'' but has also made men more aware of their behaviour and fearful of consequences, so she had to reassure her friend, who plays Scott Summers, that it was OK for them to get close during filming.

She said: ''We have this intimate scene, I could see him visibly so afraid that I had to be, like, 'Hey, it's cool, we're friends, it's all good.'

''So you can see there's a lot of terror. But it has to happen, that's the price you pay. Give it time and people's fear will lessen, but they will still be respectful, hopefully, that's the dream.''

The 'Game of Thrones' star admitted she thinks there has been something of an overcorrection in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, leaving some people ''too scared to huge each other''.

Asked if she thinks there's been an overcorrection, she told the Sunday Times magazine: ''At times. It happens with everything, there's always an upside and a downside and I think the downside of it is that men can sometimes be a little scared to go up and hug women now.''

Meanwhile, when it comes to her own career, Sophie - who recently married Joe Jonas in a secret ceremony - hopes to emulate that of Gary Oldman.

She said of the 'Darkest Hour' actor: ''He's my real hero. He disappears into every role he does, you know very little about him and he's f***ing awesome. His is a career that I would love.''