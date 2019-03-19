Two Door Cinema Club have released their first song in almost three years, 'Talk'.

The ''wonky'' disco track was made with the three-piece's legendary long-time producer Jacknife Lee - who is renowned for his work with U2, The Killers and REM - and follows their 2016 LP 'Gameshow', which reached the top 5 in the UK.

Speaking about the track, singer Alex Trimble said: ''I love the pop thing. I love experimenting and going to different places, I love doing things that are a little bit wonky and I love the idea of doing something we haven't done before, why can't we do all of those things at once?

''That's what it was, doing whatever felt right ... It sounds like Two Door Cinema Club - not a Two Door Cinema Club there'd ever been before but that's what I love. We can always do something new but it always feels like something we've done.''

The band's return was teased with a series of interactive billboards in London, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Sydney, New York City and Mexico City, plus an immersive red telephone box in Brighton.

The 'Undercover Martyn' group have accompanied the new song with a fun music video helmed by Namibian-German conceptual artist Max Sidentopf - who recently masterminded the ultimate tribute to Toto's iconic song 'Africa' by setting up a sound installation in the middle of the Namib desert in southern Africa.

The new single comes hot off the heels of Two Door Cinema Club - which is completed by guitarist Sam Halliday and bassist Kevin Baird - being confirmed to perform at Glastonbury Festival this June.

They will also play BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, plus UK festivals including Tramlines, Y-Not, Truck and more.

'Talk' - which was BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record In The World' on Monday night (18.03.19) - is out now.