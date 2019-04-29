Two Door Cinema Club's Alex Tribble thinks it's ''a little icky'' when artists collaborate just to make a quick buck.

The 'Undercover Martyn' hitmaker has admitted that unless collaborations are done organically, they can come across as simply a way for the musicians involved to make more money and gain new followers from each other's respective fanbases.

The band's frontman told the Daily Star newspaper: ''There's a lot of pressure to collaborate, but it's used as a marketing strategy as there's the idea it'll combine both your audiences.

''When you do it purely from that standpoint, it feels a little icky.''

Meanwhile, the pop group are set to release their fourth LP 'False Alarm' on June 14, and the record sees the band ''experimenting'' with ''things that are a little bit wonky''.

Alex said in a statement: ''I love the pop thing, I love experimenting and going to different places, I love doing things that are a little bit wonky and I love the idea of doing something we haven't done before, why can't we do all of those things at once?

''That's what it was, doing whatever felt right ... It sounds like Two Door Cinema Club - not a Two Door Cinema Club there'd ever been before but that's what I love.

''We can always do something new but it always feels like something we've done.''

The band recently released the singles 'Talk' and 'Satellite'.

The album was recorded with their legendary long-time producer Jacknife Lee - who is renowned for his work with U2, The Killers and REM - and follows their 2016 LP 'Gameshow', which reached the top 5 in the UK.

Two Door Cinema Club - which is completed by guitarist Sam Halliday and bassist Kevin Baird - have also just announced a six-date UK arena tour this autumn, including a stop at London's The O2 on October 11.

The Irish stars also play a number of festivals this summer, including Glastonbury in June, BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesbrough and UK festivals including Tramlines, Y-Not and Truck.

Two Door Cinema's 2019 tour dates are as follows:

October 3, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

October 4, Glasgow, O2 Academy

October 8, Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 10, Hull, Bonus Arena

October 11, London, The O2 (with support from Tom Grennan)

October 13, Plymouth, Pavilions