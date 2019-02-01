Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Manic Street Preachers, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Happy Mondays, Reverend and The Makers, Doves, Miles Kane, and Circa Waves are among the performers who will play at Sheffield's Tramlines festival this year.
Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners, and Nile Rodgers & Chic have been confirmed for Tramlines.
The trio will take to the stage at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, for the music festival from July 19-21, as will the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Happy Mondays, Reverend and The Makers, Doves, Miles Kane, and Circa Waves.
Tramlines Operations Director Timm Cleabsy said: ''Following on from the amazing party that was our tenth birthday, we've been working hard to make the festival even better and to find artists that we're excited about.
''I think we have some great artists this year that span generations. Courteeners, Chic, Rag 'n' Bone Man, the Manics, Miles Kane are all on my list to catch over the weekend and there are more to come too, including, as usual, some great Sheffield favourites and new talent.
''I can't wait for July, it's going to be awesome and I hope everyone will join us for Sheffield's Biggest Party.''
Other acts set to perform over the weekend include Lewis Capaldi, Shame, Peter Hook & The Light, The Rifles, Sleeper, Sea Girls, Clean Cut Kid, Sports Team, Easy Life, whenyoung, and Another Sky.
What's more, The Wired, The Seamonsters, Cora Pearl, Bedroom High Club, Anteros, Casey Lowry, Bloxx, Hey Charlie, Everly Pregnant Brothers, Oddity Road, The Reytons, and Children Of The State will also take to the park stage.
Last year, the festival took place at Hillsborough Park for the first time, with the likes of Blossoms, Craig David and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds all performing.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.