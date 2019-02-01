Two Door Cinema Club, Courteeners, and Nile Rodgers & Chic have been confirmed for Tramlines.

The trio will take to the stage at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, for the music festival from July 19-21, as will the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Rag 'n' Bone Man, Happy Mondays, Reverend and The Makers, Doves, Miles Kane, and Circa Waves.

Tramlines Operations Director Timm Cleabsy said: ''Following on from the amazing party that was our tenth birthday, we've been working hard to make the festival even better and to find artists that we're excited about.

''I think we have some great artists this year that span generations. Courteeners, Chic, Rag 'n' Bone Man, the Manics, Miles Kane are all on my list to catch over the weekend and there are more to come too, including, as usual, some great Sheffield favourites and new talent.

''I can't wait for July, it's going to be awesome and I hope everyone will join us for Sheffield's Biggest Party.''

Other acts set to perform over the weekend include Lewis Capaldi, Shame, Peter Hook & The Light, The Rifles, Sleeper, Sea Girls, Clean Cut Kid, Sports Team, Easy Life, whenyoung, and Another Sky.

What's more, The Wired, The Seamonsters, Cora Pearl, Bedroom High Club, Anteros, Casey Lowry, Bloxx, Hey Charlie, Everly Pregnant Brothers, Oddity Road, The Reytons, and Children Of The State will also take to the park stage.

Last year, the festival took place at Hillsborough Park for the first time, with the likes of Blossoms, Craig David and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds all performing.