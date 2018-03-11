Twiggy isn't ''upset'' about getting older.

The 68-year-old model would rather ''celebrate'' her age and maintain a positive attitude than ''waste energy'' worrying about the passing of time.

She said: ''There's no point feeling upset.

''That would be a waste of energy and is counter-productive.

''There's nothing you can do about it, so you might as well celebrate your age.

''Be positive and think, 'I'm lucky to be here and to have such a wonderful family.' ''

And Twiggy - who has daughter Carly, 39, from her first marriage to the late Michael Witney and is now wed to Leigh Lawson - refuses to change the way she dresses because of her age, a principle she has embraced when designing for Marks & Spencer, who she's had a line with since 2012.

She said: ''My philosophy from day one has been that I don't design for women in their 60s, I design for all women.

''I've never gone along with fashion restrictions and hate it when people tell you what you should and shouldn't wear at a certain age.

''Carly is 30 years younger than me yet we wear the same jeans, tops and jackets.''

Carly gave birth to her first child, daughter Joni, in May 2015, and Twiggy is utterly besotted with her granddaughter.

Twiggy told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''When I first had Carly, I loved her so much it was terrifying.

''What I could never have imagined is that I would love another child as much as I love her.

''But then Joni came along and what I feel for her is complete unadulterated love.

''She's brought a whole new dimension into my life.

''When I'm not working, I jump into the car and drive over to spend the day with her and Carly.

''My husband Leigh jokes he's gained a granddaughter and lost a wife.''