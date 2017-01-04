Teenagers Daya, Desiigner and Lil Yachty also make the Class of 2017 countdown, which was released on Tuesday (03Jan17), alongside R&B star Justine Skye, Rihanna collaborator Bibi Bourell, and Alessia Cara.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Margot Robbie feature on a new Forbes list of the most influential personalities under the age of 30. The stars join actress and singer Hilary Duff on the 600-strong countdown, which recognises youth leaders in music, film, business and technology. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and young inventor Maanasa Mendu also made the list.