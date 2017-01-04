Charlie Puth and Twenty One Pilots have landed on Forbes' new 30 Under 30 list of top young American innovators.
Teenagers Daya, Desiigner and Lil Yachty also make the Class of 2017 countdown, which was released on Tuesday (03Jan17), alongside R&B star Justine Skye, Rihanna collaborator Bibi Bourell, and Alessia Cara.
Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Margot Robbie feature on a new Forbes list of the most influential personalities under the age of 30. The stars join actress and singer Hilary Duff on the 600-strong countdown, which recognises youth leaders in music, film, business and technology. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and young inventor Maanasa Mendu also made the list.