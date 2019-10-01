Tuppence Middleton got on really well with Imelda Staunton when they filmed 'Downton Abbey' and is hoping she will be invited to her house for dinner one day.
Tuppence Middleton is ''waiting for an invitation'' to dinner at Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter's house.
The 'Downton Abbey' star - who plays Lucy Smith in the film - did a lot of her scenes with the legendary actress in the historical blockbuster but was disappointed that she wasn't invited to her home for food.
Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the Luminous Charity Gala to kick off London Film Festival on Tuesday (01.10.19), Tuppence said: ''I did a lot of my scenes with Imelda Staunton so I feel like we had a lovely connection. I'm still waiting for my invite for dinner at hers and Jim's house.''
The 32-year-old actress was one of the ''newbies'' to join the cast when it was moved from television to the big screen this year but she has admitted she felt ''really welcomed'' and part of the ''family.''
She explained to talkRADIO: ''I felt really welcomed.
''As the newbies, I think it can be quite daunting but actually I felt part of the family. It was really exciting to enter into something that is already loved by the public.''
Tuppence recently admitted that she went head-to-head with some of her friends to land her role in 'Downton Abbey' and, although it was nice seeing familiar faces in the audition room, she knew it would be harder to score the part because she knew of their talent beforehand.
She said: ''It's quite a small world. You check in when you arrive for an audition and sometimes you can see five of your friends there too.
''You think, 'Oh they're brilliant, they're going to get it.'
''It's lovely to be going through the same thing, but also it means you rarely think it's in the bag.''
And, although it was tough when she had her first script read through, she was glad she doesn't have the perfect vision because it meant she wasn't as star-struck as she thought she would be.
She explained: ''It didn't really hit me until we had the read-through.
''We did it in a warehouse space, at some kind of studio, and they needed it to be so big because there were just so many people.
''I'm quite short-sighted, I could barely see across the table. I would have been quite intimidated otherwise, with all of these faces that I've grown up watching and loving.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Will Holloway is faced with not only the most critical event of his career as...
Filmmaking siblings Lana and Andy Wachowski never do anything by halves. The Matrix was a...
Dark times are coming to the United Kingdom. During a handover to MI5 Counter-terrorism leader...
It's World War II and things are looking bleak as the allies struggle to decipher...
Alan Turing is a mathematician whose genius leads him to be enlisted in a major...
An old-school caper comedy, this goofy romp struggles to surmount its badly contrived screenplay. Fortunately...
Richard and Kate are middle-class and middle-aged parents who have come to the end of...
Jupiter Jones has an unfortunate life, barely scraping by with her job cleaning toilets as...
With a darkly serious theme and a corny rom-com filmmaking approach, this film never quite...
Martin Sharp is a disgraced TV presenter whose ambitions and family have been destroyed by...
Jupiter Jones is an impoverished janitor who dreams of a life with much more purpose...
Stylish and moody, this twisty dramatic thriller gets under our skin with its mysterious tone...
Micky is an avid photographer enjoying her nightly social revelry in London until she bumps...
Danny Boyle is obviously having a ball with this thriller, deploying every cinematic trick he...