Tuppence Middleton is ''waiting for an invitation'' to dinner at Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter's house.

The 'Downton Abbey' star - who plays Lucy Smith in the film - did a lot of her scenes with the legendary actress in the historical blockbuster but was disappointed that she wasn't invited to her home for food.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the Luminous Charity Gala to kick off London Film Festival on Tuesday (01.10.19), Tuppence said: ''I did a lot of my scenes with Imelda Staunton so I feel like we had a lovely connection. I'm still waiting for my invite for dinner at hers and Jim's house.''

The 32-year-old actress was one of the ''newbies'' to join the cast when it was moved from television to the big screen this year but she has admitted she felt ''really welcomed'' and part of the ''family.''

She explained to talkRADIO: ''I felt really welcomed.

''As the newbies, I think it can be quite daunting but actually I felt part of the family. It was really exciting to enter into something that is already loved by the public.''

Tuppence recently admitted that she went head-to-head with some of her friends to land her role in 'Downton Abbey' and, although it was nice seeing familiar faces in the audition room, she knew it would be harder to score the part because she knew of their talent beforehand.

She said: ''It's quite a small world. You check in when you arrive for an audition and sometimes you can see five of your friends there too.

''You think, 'Oh they're brilliant, they're going to get it.'

''It's lovely to be going through the same thing, but also it means you rarely think it's in the bag.''

And, although it was tough when she had her first script read through, she was glad she doesn't have the perfect vision because it meant she wasn't as star-struck as she thought she would be.

She explained: ''It didn't really hit me until we had the read-through.

''We did it in a warehouse space, at some kind of studio, and they needed it to be so big because there were just so many people.

''I'm quite short-sighted, I could barely see across the table. I would have been quite intimidated otherwise, with all of these faces that I've grown up watching and loving.''